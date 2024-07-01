Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 305.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 32.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.56. 34,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

