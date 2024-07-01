Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,702 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306,591 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,792 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,502,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,801,000 after buying an additional 393,025 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.06. 57,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,547. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
