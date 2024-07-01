Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,081 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,629,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $564,976,000 after buying an additional 206,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at $241,039,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,065.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.12, for a total transaction of $15,014,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 899,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,039,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,847,903. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $221.21. The company had a trading volume of 53,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,598. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

