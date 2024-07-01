Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 808.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,397,898. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

