iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.85. The company had a trading volume of 106,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,497. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

