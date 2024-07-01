Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $15.80 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. Adshares has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and approximately $580.66 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Adshares has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000673 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000563 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,749,376 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

