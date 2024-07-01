Verge (XVG) Trading Up 1.1% This Week

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 1st. Verge has a total market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.16 or 0.00617653 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00118650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00270022 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070793 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

