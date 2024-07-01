Iman Aj Schrock Sells 5,000 Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.39. 147,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,947. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,803,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

