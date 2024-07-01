Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald Acquires 20,000 Shares

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,893,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ FBIO remained flat at $1.71 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.42. Fortress Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.35.
Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $13.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fortress Biotech
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Applied Digital Boosts Stock with Cutting-Edge AI Data Centers
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.