Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $172.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

SRPT traded up $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.21. The company had a trading volume of 110,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,812. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,465.55 and a beta of 0.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,086,386. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

