Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Gauzy Price Performance

GAUZ traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.44. 17,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,603. Gauzy has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $17.10.

