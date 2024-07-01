Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
