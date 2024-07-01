UBS Group Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

HXL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,689. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.85.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hexcel news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 53,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

