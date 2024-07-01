Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Analysts at TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s previous close.

Gauzy Stock Up 3.5 %

GAUZ stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,603. Gauzy has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $17.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.