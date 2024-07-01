Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 384.3% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $316.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.79 and a 200-day moving average of $311.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

