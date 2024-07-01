Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.70 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

