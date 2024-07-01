Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SILJ. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SILJ opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $856.54 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

