Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,048 iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Shares of IBIT opened at $35.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

