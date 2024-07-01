Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:XME opened at $59.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

