Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,882 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSEARCA:SIL opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $36.15.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

