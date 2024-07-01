Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 792 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN opened at $152.30 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.