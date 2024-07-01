Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,018,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,280 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 923,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,507 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 52,991 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NUV opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.