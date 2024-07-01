iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,655 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

