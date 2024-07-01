Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 558,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 221,075 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 634,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.