Successful Portfolios LLC Acquires 995 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

