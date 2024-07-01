Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 90 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $156.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.78. The company has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.