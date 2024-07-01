Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 13,447 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after buying an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,208 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.98. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.