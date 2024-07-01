Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of GBTC opened at $55.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

