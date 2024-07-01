Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $391.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

