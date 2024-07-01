Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $364.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $370.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

