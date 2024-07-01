iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IYW stock opened at $150.00 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.