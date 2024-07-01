Maiar DEX Trading 5.5% Higher Over Last Week (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $16.00 million and $205,370.77 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,676.63 or 1.00017162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000362 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $187,742.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.