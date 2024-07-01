NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Top Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. During the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,676.63 or 1.00017162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

