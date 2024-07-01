LimeWire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $110.24 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $110.24 million and $4.76 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LimeWire has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One LimeWire token can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,242,054 tokens. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official message board is blog.limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 679,711,935 with 289,575,388.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.35510477 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $4,392,351.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

