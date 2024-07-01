KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0008

KOK (KOK) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KOK has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $389,487.13 and $104,638.67 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009547 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,676.63 or 1.00017162 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012461 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00076773 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00119939 USD and is up 42.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $145,761.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

