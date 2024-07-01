Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.66

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GCI
Gannett Stock Performance
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gannett by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 285.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gannett
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.