Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.66

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 1830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.95 to $3.60 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $697.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $635.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gannett by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Gannett during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 285.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

