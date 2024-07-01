ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.28

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 3506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADMA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 460,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 242,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,204,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 224,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 840,761 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 417.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 75,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

