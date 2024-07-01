Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HGTXU stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.54.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hugoton Royalty Trust
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Chewy Stock Surges on Roaring Kitty’s Disclosure of Major Stake
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How to Invest in Gold: A Complete Guide
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Wall Street Could Be Watching on Fannie Mae’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.