JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 14.9% in June

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the May 31st total of 414,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,762.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JFEEF opened at $14.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72. JFE has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $17.16.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

