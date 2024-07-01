Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

