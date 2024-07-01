Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after buying an additional 65,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,363,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 49,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 434,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 235,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $579.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on AMBC. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Ambac Financial Group Company Profile
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
