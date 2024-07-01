Wealthspring Capital LLC Sells 45,720 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Wealthspring Capital LLC reduced its stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,720 shares during the quarter. Bowen Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Bowen Acquisition were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOWN. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Bowen Acquisition by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,020,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,276,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOWN opened at $10.55 on Monday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43.

