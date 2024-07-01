Wealthspring Capital LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Spark I Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Spark I Acquisition worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPKL. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $492,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark I Acquisition alerts:

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPKL opened at $10.35 on Monday. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.