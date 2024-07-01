Wealthspring Capital LLC Purchases 21,557 Shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the quarter. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 comprises approximately 2.7% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 1.78% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 594.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

ALCY opened at $10.72 on Monday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Company Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

