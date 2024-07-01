Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA) Shares Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:CNDA – Free Report) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,408 shares during the period. Concord Acquisition Corp II makes up 3.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Concord Acquisition Corp II were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp II by 28.0% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concord Acquisition Corp II by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 726,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 419,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Concord Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Concord Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

NYSE CNDA opened at $10.56 on Monday. Concord Acquisition Corp II has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50.

