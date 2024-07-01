Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Position Lessened by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,115 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II comprises approximately 4.9% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 1.71% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 213.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,021,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 696,009 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 744,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 464,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 104,768 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 416,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 4th quarter worth about $3,455,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE opened at $11.27 on Monday. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

