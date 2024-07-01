536,500 Shares in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. Aimei Health Technology comprises approximately 6.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aimei Health Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of AFJK opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.47.
About Aimei Health Technology
