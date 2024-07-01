536,500 Shares in Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:AFJK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 536,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000. Aimei Health Technology comprises approximately 6.5% of Wealthspring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aimei Health Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Aimei Health Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AFJK opened at $10.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

About Aimei Health Technology

Aimei Health Technology Co, Ltd does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

