MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,057,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 475.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,317,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

