MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,141 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Atkore Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ATKR opened at $134.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.15. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $194.98.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

