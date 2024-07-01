3,268 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Acquired by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTC opened at $181.67 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day moving average of $178.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

