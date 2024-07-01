iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,392,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.64 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.