Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS opened at $117.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $121.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

